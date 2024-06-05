TNA's Jordynne Grace Shares Pic Of Gift She Gave WWE NXT Boss Shawn Michaels

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her "WWE NXT" debut last week when she confronted Roxanne Perez and challenged her to a match at Battleground for her NXT Women's Championship, but on last night's "NXT," Grace was successful in her first match on the brand against Stevie Turner. Afterward, she took to social media to share a gift she gave to WWE's Senior VP of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels. Grace posted a photo of herself with Michaels on "X," which shows the "Heartbreak Kid" wearing a chef's hat that reads "Chef Michaels." "I've never been more excited to give someone a gift in my entire life."

After last week's newsworthy episode of "NXT," with the debut of both Grace and former AEW star Ethan Page, many wrestling fans took to social media to compliment Michaels on his recent booking of the show, stating that he's been "cooking," with HBK even changing the profile picture of his "X" account to a photo of him wearing a chef's hat from his very famous cafeteria Degeneration-X segment in 2009 with Triple H.

The DX segment from 2009 followed Triple H searching for Michaels on "WWE Raw," only to find him in an office cafeteria where he was arguing with his daughter on "bring your daughter to work day." NXT Battleground will be the first ever WWE event hosted at the UFC Apex, and takes place this upcoming weekend on June 9.