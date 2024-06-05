Ethan Page Set For WWE NXT Title Match At Battleground

Ethan Page officially declared his allegiance to "WWE NXT," as it was confirmed he will face Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Battleground. Page made a surprising debut during the May 28 episode to attack Williams, with it later being reported that he'd signed with WWE after leaving AEW. During this week's episode, NXT General Manager Ava noted that he was still a free agent, with it transpiring that Page had listed lengthy demands to ink a deal. Williams made his bed for Battleground himself, emerging to implore Ava to give the newcomer what he wants so he can make an example out of him.

Page will be making his in-ring WWE debut this weekend at Battleground when he challenges Williams. It will also be his first bout on TV since wrestling for Tony Khan's ROH in February. He was last seen wrestling for AEW in a losing effort to Kenny Omega during "AEW Collision" in December, having signed with that promotion in 2021 after departing TNA. Page had noted after he'd debuted in WWE that he had yet to sign a contract — despite reportedly doing so — but it would seem that was to supplement his storyline as a free agent within WWE.

Williams will be making his first NXT Championship defense against Page this weekend after dethroning Ilja Dragunov at Spring Breakin'. NXT Battleground is due to emanate from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on June 9.