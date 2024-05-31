TNA's Jordynne Grace Describes Running Into Ethan Page Before WWE NXT Debut

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and former AEW Star Ethan Page both made their "NXT" debuts this past Tuesday. Grace set up a match with NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground, and Page possibly inserted himself into a feud with the NXT Champion Trick Williams. After her shocking appearance on "NXT," Grace joined "Busted Open Radio" where she detailed her experience of debuting on the show the same night as the former AEW star.

Advertisement

"Let me tell you a funny story about Ethan Page, we're actually good friends. We're in a group chat, we talk every single day. I had no idea he was going to be there until I went down to the hotel gym that morning and he was in there and I was like, 'What are you doing here?' And he turns around and he's like in full panic mode. The first thing he said to me was, 'Please don't ruin this for me,' and I was like, 'What?' And then he told me that he was debuting and I was like, 'Dude, so am I.' So that was pretty cool."

Tommy Dreamer also asked Grace if she had made a bet with Page about who would get a louder reaction from the crowd upon their debut. Grace said she hadn't, but Dreamer implied that she would've won. NXT Battleground will take place on Sunday, June 9, from the UFC Apex as Grace will get her first NXT title opportunity against Perez in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.