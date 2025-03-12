Oba Femi Retains WWE NXT Title After Pep Talk From The Undertaker

On tonight's "WWE NXT" Roadblock special, "NXT" star Jaida Parker received a gesture of motivation from "WWE LFG" coach and legend Mickie James. Elsewhere, fellow "LFG" coach and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker delivered a backstage pep talk to NXT Champion Oba Femi ahead of his title defense against TNA Wrestling's Moose.

"I've been watching you for a while now, and I gotta tell you, I'm impressed," The Undertaker told Femi. "I don't need to tell you how important this match is tonight. What I will tell you is to go out there and defend your yard. Get you some."

Ultimately, Femi did just that as he later defeated Moose to retain the NXT Championship. The closing moments of this title match saw Moose whip Femi into a steel ring post, then send him crashing through the commentary table via a chokeslam. Upon their return to the ring, Moose's momentum rolled on with a spear. Forever a resilient competitor, however, Femi kicked out of Moose's subsequent pinfall attempt and delivered a powerbomb for the win.

With this victory, Femi extends NXT Championship reign, which began when he bested Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe at "NXT" New Year's Evil in January. Meanwhile, Moose returns to TNA with his X-Division Championship still around his waist. Similarly, TNA Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy walk out of "NXT" Roadblock with their respective titles after successfully defending them against Axiom and Nathan Frazer, the NXT Tag Team Champions, in the show's opening contest.