WWE NXT Roadblock Results 3/11 - Four Championships On The Line, New York City Street Fight & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Roadblock on March 11, 2025, coming to you live from The Theater At MSG in New York City, New York!

NXT Women's Champion Giulia will be colliding with best friend and Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Winner Takes All Match. After Vaquer retained her championship against Karmen Petrovic on the February 25 episode of "NXT", Giulia came down to the ring and challenged Vaquer to tonight's match as a means of seeing who the best champion really was.

Two other championships will also be on the line tonight, as TNA Wrestling star and reigning X-Division Champion Moose challenges Oba Femi for the NXT Championship. Not only did the two men first encounter one another on the February 18 episode of "NXT", but they once again came face-to-face in two other verbal exchanges on the February 25 after Moose had retained his title against Lexis King and "TNA iMPACT" this past Thursday.

Moose's fellow TNA Wrestling stars Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will also be in action tonight as they defend their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Nathan Frazer and Axiom. The reigning NXT Tag Team Champions confronted The Hardys on February 25 after they had defeated No Quarter Catch Crew, voicing their respect for the multi time tag team champions before tonight's match was made official by TNA Wrestling's Director of Authority Santino Marella and "NXT" General Manager Ava.

After weeks of animosity, Ethan Page and Je'Von Evans will battle it out tonight once again as they meet each other in a New York City Street Fight. Not Page sidelined Evans with a wired shut jaw a number of weeks ago with Evans having sworn to exact his revenge, but Page remains undefeated against Evans in singles competition having defeated him in a one fall match at "NXT" Vengeance Day on February 15, a Lumberjack Match at an "NXT" Live Event on February 22, and a Last Man Standing Match at another "NXT" Live Event on March 8.

Former three time TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will be going one-on-one with former two time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The two women found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation that almost turned physical on February 25, with Grace scoring a win over Perez's close friend Cora Jade during last week's episode of "NXT" due to referee stoppage.

Additionally, "WWE LFG" coaches Mickie James, The Undertaker, Booker T, and Bully Ray will also be making an appearance on tonight's show.

We are live! Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Nathan Frazer and Axiom make their way out to the ring. The Hardys follow.