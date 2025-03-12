TNA's Mickie James Motivates WWE NXT Star At Roadblock

Former TNA Knockouts and WWE Divas Champion, and current coach on "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats," Mickie James gave some advice backstage to a rising star at "WWE NXT Roadblock" on Tuesday. James was seen backstage alongside Jaida Parker and hyped her up. She told the young star to take what she thinks is hers and not be apologetic about it, something Parker said she learned from James.

Parker mentioned last week that she would be closely watching the winner takes all match pitting NXT Women's Champion Giulia against Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer. In her backstage segment with James, Parker was adamant that "Jaida Parker got next," and James said to go for it, since it's Stand & Deliver season and Parker deserved to take her shot.

James and her fellow legendary coaches from the A&E series, including "NXT" commentator Booker T, The Undertaker, and Bully Ray, were present at "NXT," which emanated from The Theater at Madison Square Garden. It was recently revealed, however, James won't be joining season two of the show and will be replaced by Undertaker's wife, fellow former WWE Diva, and soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool.