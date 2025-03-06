Backstage Report On Michelle McCool Replacing Mickie James On WWE LFG

It seems that A&E cannot get enough of "WWE LFG." A Wednesday report from Deadline revealed the competition series, which features Mickie James and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Bully Ray, and Undertaker coaching up and coming wrestlers, recently got renewed for a second season, along with fellow A&E series "WWE's Greatest Moments." There will be some changes, however, most notably one that sees James departing the show and being replaced by future WWE Hall of Famer, and wife of Undertaker, Michelle McCool.

Naturally, many have pondered why James was being replaced by McCool, and the answer turns out to be quite simple. Fightful Select reports that those within A&E's production team for "LFG" are claiming Undertaker was the one "instrumental" in getting McCool the job. In fact, McCool's presence may have been important regarding the show's future, as Taker was said to be "open to continuing the show if McCool was involved," implying that Taker may not have returned for a second season if she wasn't, and that the show could have ended without his involvement.

As such, James is the odd woman out in this situation, and many have speculated that Taker may have been looking to specifically replace James with McCool, or have her removed from the show in general. At the moment, however, no one has clamed that was the case, beyond that Taker's goal was to have McCool included in season two.

For now, "WWE LFG" will roll one with James, with the show's fifth episode of the season set to air this Sunday.