Divas-Era Star Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Two weeks ago, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels surprised Paul "Triple H" Levesque by announcing his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Earlier today, Levesque returned the favor by informing Undertaker's wife and former Divas Champion Michelle McCool of her own induction, also for the class of 2025.

News of McCool's WWE Hall of Fame entrance came courtesy of ESPN's "Get Up," in which she and The Undertaker appeared as special guests. "It's an honor to have you go in," Levesque told McCool. "It's long overdue. You're one of the women that sort of transformed what we do and brought it into the modern era that was the first to combine the athleticism with what we do. Just amazing. So happy for you and such a well-deserved honor. Congratulations."

McCool's WWE journey began with her participation in the 2004 Divas Search. While she ultimately placed seventh in the competition, her performance yielded a full-time contract offer from WWE, which she accepted. From there, McCool emerged as a fan-favorite throughout the remaining Ruthless Aggression era.

During her time as "The All-American Diva," McCool made history as the inaugural Divas Champion by defeating "The Queen of Harts" Natalya at the 2008 The Great American Bash. Upon losing the title to Maryse later that December, McCool turned heel, paving the way for her memorable run alongside Layla and her first reign as WWE Women's Champion the following year. Together, Layla and McCool, known as LayCool, dominated the women's locker room of "WWE SmackDown." In doing so, McCool also claimed her second WWE Women's Championship and second Divas Championship, the latter of which she achieved by defeating Melina in a unification match at Night of Champions 2010.

In May 2011, McCool wrapped up her full-time career after Layla bested her in a Loser Leaves WWE match. Since then, she's made sporadic appearances at "WWE Raw 25 Years," WWE Evolution, and three Royal Rumbles.