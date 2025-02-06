How The Undertaker & Shawn Michaels Surprised Triple H With WWE Hall Of Fame News

Triple H will officially be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 to spotlight his career and milestones in the industry. Considering Triple H's high-ranking position in WWE, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had to go extra lengths to make sure that his induction surprised not just "The Game" but most of those close to him too.

In an appearance on the "Busted Open After Dark" podcast, The Undertaker explained how he and Michaels ended up planning the announcement. "It was such an inside job. It just reaffirms that if you want to, you can still kayfabe and keep surprise people," the "Deadman" explained. "If you can pull the wool over Triple H in the WWE offices ... who has his hands in everything — I was proud and honored because it was him and I have so much history with him."

Undertaker then recalled that even Stephanie McMahon had no idea but that she was suspicious about his presence backstage. The veteran also noted that Triple H was in a difficult position when it came to the Hall of Fame, as many would see his inclusion as manipulation despite his career. "He can't put himself in there. People are going to s*** all over that. It had to be done," Undertaker noted. "It was so stealthy and well done. Nick called Shawn and me, we put a plan together, the plan was implemented to perfection and it caught him off guard."

