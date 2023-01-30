Michelle McCool's WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Was Fairly Last Minute

Michelle McCool was one of several wrestlers who appeared as a surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match this past weekend, despite the fact she had previously stated on social media that she hadn't received a call from WWE to be involved. McCool insisted that she'd be "just wandering aimlessly in the audience," and that is what happened, as she was sitting in the crowd watching the show when her music played for her to enter the match.

"Real talk....thank YOU @WWEUniverse! Y'all legit did this and I love you for it! I've never felt so loved," she wrote on Twitter. "Because of y'alls messages to @wwe & @TripleH the last 2 weeks, I got the call...9 days before the Rumble(I wasn't lying when I told y'all I hadn't gotten the call yet)"

McCool revealing she wasn't going to be involved in the match got the wrestling world talking, showcasing the power of social media. The former two-time Women's and Divas Champion competed in her street clothes and a pair of Ugg boots, but that didn't stop her from making an impact in the match. McCool lasted almost 14 minutes in the match, eliminating Tamina and being part of the group that removed Nia Jax from the match.

Elsewhere in the encounter, which was eventually won by Rhea Ripley, the likes of Jax and Chelsea Green made surprise appearances, while several "WWE NXT" Superstars got to compete with Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, and Roxanne Perez all showing up.