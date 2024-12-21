Former WWE Star Layla Looks Back On LayCool

WWE's Divas Era set the stage for the women's evolution, and unlike today, there were few pairings among the women. But the one that most fans likely recall would undoubtedly be Layla and Michelle McCool as LayCool.

Layla, during her recent appearance on "No Name Wrestling Podcast," looked back at her career and the legacy of LayCool.

"At that time, they didn't care about the Women's Division," Layla claimed. "I actually remember like talking to a writer and they were like, 'We don't care about the girls,' and I was like, 'Oh, okay?'"

She further claimed that the women were used to distract the fans for a little bit. But, she stated that several women backstage pushed back, including McCool, who she claims wrote storylines every week that she would often pitch to the WWE creative team. Layla added that WWE initially didn't have plans for the LayCool tag team, and that another star was supposed to take her place. She recalled how she was drafted from "WWE Raw" to "WWE SmackDown" at the time, and that the original plan from Stephanie McMahon was to have a "Mean Girls" tag team.

"LayCool wasn't actually supposed to happen," she interestingly pointed out. "It was going to be, I think, Michelle McCool and Alicia Fox — originally — that's who I think they had originally for that."

Layla stated that she was a filler in McCool's run, but their chemistry was undeniable and they eventually became a tag team. "CM Punk was actually the one who helped us come up with a name backstage," Layla added.