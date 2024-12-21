Former WWE Star Layla Looks Back On LayCool
WWE's Divas Era set the stage for the women's evolution, and unlike today, there were few pairings among the women. But the one that most fans likely recall would undoubtedly be Layla and Michelle McCool as LayCool.
Layla, during her recent appearance on "No Name Wrestling Podcast," looked back at her career and the legacy of LayCool.
"At that time, they didn't care about the Women's Division," Layla claimed. "I actually remember like talking to a writer and they were like, 'We don't care about the girls,' and I was like, 'Oh, okay?'"
She further claimed that the women were used to distract the fans for a little bit. But, she stated that several women backstage pushed back, including McCool, who she claims wrote storylines every week that she would often pitch to the WWE creative team. Layla added that WWE initially didn't have plans for the LayCool tag team, and that another star was supposed to take her place. She recalled how she was drafted from "WWE Raw" to "WWE SmackDown" at the time, and that the original plan from Stephanie McMahon was to have a "Mean Girls" tag team.
"LayCool wasn't actually supposed to happen," she interestingly pointed out. "It was going to be, I think, Michelle McCool and Alicia Fox — originally — that's who I think they had originally for that."
Layla stated that she was a filler in McCool's run, but their chemistry was undeniable and they eventually became a tag team. "CM Punk was actually the one who helped us come up with a name backstage," Layla added.
Despite the success, LayCool had to end
Back at 2011's Extreme Rules event, Layla and Michelle McCool came face-to-face in a "Loser Leaves WWE" match, where McCool ultimately had her final full-time WWE run come to an end, after losing the match. During the interview, Layla looked back at the bout and how much it meant to them.
"Like it was really, really sad, but that to me, definitely, the highlight," Layla said. "It was something that I got to share with my best friend, it was her last time with me, you know, in the ring, and she was passing on the buck to me."
The veteran further recalled how she and McCool cried their eyes out backstage after the match.
"I got to share that with Michelle. We had a great run together and then we got to share that final moment that I will always treasure," she revealed.
Unfortunately, she was injured going into the match and tore both her MCL and ACL hours before going out. Interestingly, when asked if LayCool would ever return to compete for gold in WWE, Layla claimed that there is a real chance they might do it.
"Before, absolutely 100 percent no, I was not open to anything. I wanted a break, I wanted to get away. But now? Absolutely," she claimed.
Layla then explained that she wants to return before she gets too old and would love to do a LayCool reunion if possible.
