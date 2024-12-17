Former Diva Layla Compares Her Generation To Current WWE

Former WWE Divas Champion Layla came up in an era of wrestling where women had far less screen time and were not given the same opportunities they're given today. During an appearance on the "No Name Wrestling Podcast," Layla compared her Divas era of wrestling to the current era of women's wrestling in WWE.

"If the Divas would have been given the opportunity and we were able to just go and prove what we could do, you know?" She noted and added that she's happy for how things have changed for women in the modern area. "Part of me is like yeah, I wish we would've had that, and that's just the acceptance that, that wasn't our era."

However, Layla noted that she and Michelle McCool did have many first-time opportunities, like a tables match and being NXT Pros. Layla admits that it's her fault fans don't generally appreciate her contributions to the industry and the Divas Era because of how she disappeared after her retirement in 2015, but she's still proud of the work she did in that era, such as her match with Snooki.

"I totally understand why, you know, nobody really remembers me or appreciates the work that I've done, and that's okay," she claimed. "But in time, now that I'm back around and back on social media, who knows what's possible in the future?"

