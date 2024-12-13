Former WWE Star Layla Opens Up About Working With Jersey Shore's Snooki

During her pairing with Michelle McCool, Layla teamed up with a young Dolph Ziggler to take on Trish Stratus, John Morrison, and reality TV star Snooki at WrestleMania XXVII. While the match wasn't the best match on the card and was substantially cut – which Ziggler has addressed in the past – Layla only has fond memories of her time working with Snooki.

She recalled some of her favorite moments with her during an appearance on the "No Name Wrestling Podcast." She also corroborated the story that their match got cut at WrestleMania but also recalled that they had many funny moments together.

"It was actually hilarious. Snooki was actually very, very funny, she was very, very sweet — smaller than me, oh my god, like I'm short, I'm really, really short and she's like shorter than me," Layla recalled. "I'm sad we didn't get to do that, I know she was very sad and disappointed too, you know, but she got a great payday so I'm sure it's okay, right?"

Interestingly, Layla claimed that Snooki performed well in the wrestling segments they practiced together and that there would've been more funny moments.

"She was actually very nice, very professional, funny — she was a little bit nervous at first, but after a while, when she had Trish helping her out, and Michelle and I, it was just fun," she added.

Early last year, Snooki was asked on social media whether she'd ever return to WWE and suggested that it depends on when the promotion makes the call.

