Why Dolph Ziggler Was Fine With WrestleMania XXVII Match (And Why He Was Almost Wrong)

Nic Nemeth seems to be undergoing a second wind in his career and has already captured gold since departing from WWE. While his days as "Dolph Ziggler" are now behind him, he recently recalled one of his biggest matches and how it all came together, in an interview with Dylan Postl (Horswaggle) on "Going Postl."

Nemeth recalled his WrestleMania match alongside LayCool against John Morrison, Trish Stratus, and Snooki at WrestleMania XXVII, and noted how excited he was to have a match on the card, especially since he and Morrison always had to fight for spots. However, once he heard Snooki was involved, he believed his match wouldn't be cut at all.

"I've been in matches where they go, 'You're gonna lose 28 of your 29 minutes and we're gonna cut you off the show.'" Nemeth said. "This was a, 'We're fighting to be on the show, we're in a thing with a celebrity, no matter what happens they got to send this out there.'"

He also added how one WWE higher-up warned him and Morrison to not "steal the show," but declined that this was what he planned. Sadly, despite being sure that his match wouldn't be shortened, it ended up being cut anyway.

"They said, 'You have 20 minutes for a match' and then it was cut down to 15, then it was cut down to 10, then they said, 'Can we get a bell and you guys go to the finish?' And Nitro and I did that, and the women had their match that they planned."

