Snooki Waiting For The Call To Make A WWE Return

Celebrities appearing at WrestleMania events have always been a staple of the shows, and so far that is a role that Logan Paul is taking up this year, but could fans see Snooki at the show as well?

The popular reality television personality has got the wrestling world talking when responding to a fan who asked her to make a return. "Im waiting for the call," Snooki tweeted. "Mawma is still undefeated @WWE"

Snooki teamed up with John Morrison and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 27 to defeat Dolph Ziggler and LayCool, and she responded to her performance of that on social media as well by saying, "LOL wait i got no air tho lmao." Despite her own criticism, Snooki was the one to score the pinfall during that match after hitting a Cartwheel Splash on Michelle McCool. Snooki has previously expressed an interest in getting back into the ring to compete once again, but whether that takes place in the future remains to be seen.

With WrestleMania being in Los Angeles this year the company has relied heavily on the Hollywood glitz and glamour as part of the branding with many current stars such as Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair being involved in parodies of movies and television shows to promote it. The company has brought in Paul and a returning John Cena for the card this year who will attract eyeballs from outside the wrestling world. However, it would not be a surprise to see more celebrities turn up at points throughout the weekend.