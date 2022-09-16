Forgotten Celebrity WWE WrestleMania Appearances That Had People Talking

When WWE inducted former MLB player Bob Uecker into their Hall of Fame in 2010, they snarked that his baseball playing was hardly likely to land him a similar spot in Cooperstown. Ha, little did they know! Uke, the octogenarian who's been the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers for over 50 years, is already enshrined on Baseball's Hall of Fame as the 2003 winner of the Ford C. Frick award for baseball broadcasting. He's also in the National Radio Hall of Fame, too, with all of these accolades are due to his superb skills on the mic. At WrestleMania III, Uecker stepped out of the announcer's box and into the ring to give the play-by-play for Hulk Hogan's epic battle with Andre the Giant. The next year at WrestleMania IV, he served as a backstage interviewer.

It was during his time behind the scenes that Uecker had an uncomfortable moment -– while talking to the Giant, the feisty former catcher somehow managed to tick him off, resulting in the big man trying to choke him out. While the incident was unfortunate for Uecker, it nevertheless made for must-see TV. As per Vince McMahon (via ESPN), "Seeing the huge hands of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant around Uecker's neck is a clip that became immortalized in pop culture history." Not the easiest way to earn an Hall of Fame spot, true, but whatever makes the (former) Chairman happy.