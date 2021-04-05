Ozzy Osbourne will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Dave Meltzer has confirmed.

According to the report, Osbourne was part of the combined 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. He did not appear in person at the ceremony, but he did record a video message for the show.

The Prince of Darkness has a long history with WWE, going all the way back to WrestleMania 2. He and Captain Lou Albano managed The British Bulldogs, during their match against Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine.

In 2007, he performed live at a SmackDown taping in Baltimore, and in November 2009, he was a guest host for RAW.

Davey Boy Smith, JBL, Jushin Liger, The nWo, The Bella Twins, William Shatner, Warrior Award winner Titus O’Neil, Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane, and The Great Khali are also part of the 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame classes.