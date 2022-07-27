In the past few years, The Rock’s name has come up quite often regarding the President of the United States of America, with some believing The People’s Champion should run for public office in Washington D.C.

While on “LADbible TV,” the 10-time WWE Champion and Hollywood star The Rock and comedian/actor Kevin Hart addressed whether or not they believe The Rock would be a good fit as the President of the United States.

“I want to see the crash and burn, baby,” Hart said. “… I think [The Rock] is more than capable of doing whatever he puts his mind to; that’s why I’m over on that side.”

“I said, ‘[I] Disagree,'” Rock said. “Just because I have leadership qualities doesn’t make me necessarily a good presidential candidate.”

If The Rock did wind up running for President, he wouldn’t be the first person to make it to the White House who first went through WWE’s doors as WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump was elected President of the United States in 2016. The HOFer made another run to keep the office in 2020 but was unsuccessful.

Other wrestlers have made the jump from professional wrestling into the political world, such as Jesse “The Body” Ventura and Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane in WWE, with the latter currently as the mayor of Knoxville, Tennesse. Some well-known wrestlers who were unsuccessful thus far at making their way into politics are Rhyno and WWE HOFers Jerry Lawler and Bob Backlund.

The Rock may not be running for President at this time, but that won’t stop the Bhrama Bull from being busy as he has transformed himself into one of Hollywood’s most successful actors, starring in films such as the Jumanji remake, Moana, different Fast and the Furious movies, and much more. The Rock even has had a show produced about his life that is still on the air known as “Young Rock.”

Despite not competing in a WWE ring in over six years, The Rock has been rumored to face his cousin, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at next year’s WrestleMania, which takes place in Hollywood. This has even been teased on “Young Rock” in the past few months.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit “LADbible TV” and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]