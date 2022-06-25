This past Friday, the United States Supreme Court voted in favor of Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of debate, overturning Roe v. Wade — the 1973 ruling that guarantees federal constitutional protections of abortion rights. The practice of abortion, once legal on a federal level, will now be addressed as a state-level issue going forward.

Certain states including Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and others have state trigger laws that immediately put the ban into effect now that the ruling is determined. Another of those trigger states, Tennessee, is the home of the Knox County Mayor, WWE Hall of Famer, Kane (Glenn Jacobs).

Jacobs, a proud representative of the Republican part, took to Twitter to praise the decision of the SCOTUS. “Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory,” Kane wrote.

Wrestling stars from AEW, Impact, and a soon-to-be-released WWE star all re-tweeted Jacobs’ post with their added two cents on the subject. Or, for some, they just took aim and fired shots at the integrity of Jacobs as a person.

“Idiot, absolute idiot. STFU,” Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie responded. She wasn’t alone in the passionate reply either, as her fellow tag team partner, Rosemary, also spoke up against the tweet. “You literal piece of sh*t,” she tweeted.

AEW’s Kip Sabian wrote, “Oh f*ck off Yankem, you toss pot. #prochoice.” Yankem was a failed character gimmick that Jacobs tried out before he got over as the legendary “Big Red Machine”, Kane.

Former AEW Women’s Champion and the winner of the women’s Owen Cup, Britt Baker, also contributed to the comments. “No wonder you couldn’t cut it as a dentist. #idiot”

Perhaps the most constructive of the responses was from Paige, who will be officially released from her WWE contract on July 7. “Glenn you were an idol of mine and I sung your praises to anyone I met,” she writes. “But this is the biggest piece of sh*t take from you ever. Very disappointing that you think controlling women’s bodies and taking away our rights is a “victory”.”

Kane, who has been with WWE since 1995, has not wrestled for the company since a surprise appearance in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match, which was ultimately won by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. His last traditional match was teaming with The Undertaker for a loss to WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H at Crown Jewel 2018.

