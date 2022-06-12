One of the biggest stories this week was the announcement that top WWE women’s star Paige is finally departing from WWE after over a decade signed with the company.

The multi-time Diva’s Champion took to Twitter earlier this week and posted a statement regarding her exit from the company, which will be official on July 7. What does this mean for the future of Paige? In the statement she provided, she once again teases that the possibility of her competing inside the squared circle is alive.

“… I’m not saying I’ll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return may be,” she wrote.

To reflect the change, Paige has now changed her Twitter bio to show that she is now accepting bookings at [email protected] It will be interesting to see what projects Paige takes on next, as she has found success on other media platforms like Twitch while she was away from actively wrestling.

During one of those Twitch streams, she clarified exactly what happened regarding her contract’s expiration.

“They are keeping the door open. Both Vince and Johnny [John Laurinaitis] said they’ll keep the door open, but that’s usually what companies say,” she explained. “I do feel if I ever went back, it would make it more special. If WWE ever asked me to do something, it would be that much more special. There’s nothing I can do, I wish I could stay longer. WWE doesn’t want to re-sign me. It’s not my decision. I don’t want anyone to think it’s my decision to walk away.

“… If you don’t renew the contract, then I don’t think there’s any non-compete clause. That’s not what I was told on the phone.”

Paige’s last match with WWE was at a live event on December 27, 2017 when she teamed with her Absolution partners Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose against Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks. That next April, Paige officially announced on “SmackDown” that she was retiring from in-ring competition due to several ongoing injuries.

Paige appeared often on WWE TV following the announcement of her retirement, in managerial roles for Absolution and The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane. Her most notable on-screen role was likely her run as General Manager of “SmackDown” from April until December 2018.

Stay tuned for more updates on Paige.

