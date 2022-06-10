Paige is set to leave WWE.

Former two-time WWE Divas Champion, Paige took to Twitter to announce that she’ll be departing WWE when her contract expires on July 7.

Paige here!

July 7th will be the last day with WWE. I’m so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me.

I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18-year-old British pale emo girlthat didn’t look like your average diva, giving me the chance of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar.

I know after my neck injury took me out of in-ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did, and for that, I’m thankful too.

Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I’ve ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me.

I think the toughest part weirdly enough is having to let the Paige name go! But Saraya is helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one.

FYI I’m not saying I’ll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return maybe.