As noted, Paige took to Twitter this past Friday to announce that she’ll be departing WWE when her contract expires on July 7.

During one of her latest Twitch streams, Paige opened up about why WWE decided not to re-sign her. (h/t Fightful Select for the transcription).

“I knew it was coming eventually. Getting the, ‘Hey, can I call you? I’m at SmackDown though.’ I’m like, ‘That leaves no room for negotiation. They’re probably not going to renew it.’ I had a feeling for a while. I’m appreciative of WWE. They helped me so much, more than just wrestling. They got me a therapist when I was having drinking and alcohol issues. They kept me, even after my neck surgery, just sitting on my ass. I really appreciate that. I feel like I had so much left to give there as someone who can cut a decent promo and do a managerial role. It is what it is,” said Paige. “I’m not leaving because I want to, they just don’t want to re-sign my contract. I completely understand. There are no hard feelings.”

Paige last competed inside of a WWE ring at a live event on December 27, 2017, where she suffered an injury in a six-woman tag match. Paige would then officially announce her in-ring retirement, on the April 18, 2018 episode of “SmackDown.” Since she retired from in-ring competition, Paige has assumed several roles for the WWE including being the General Manager of “SmackDown” and the manager of the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane).

During her Twitch stream, she also confirmed that she does not have a non-compete clause. As noted, just weeks ago, Paige had told fans to “‘imagine a return.”

“If you don’t renew the contract then, I don’t think there’s any non-compete clause. That’s not what I was told on the phone. We’re having a normal conversation and it’s like, ‘So, we’re not gonna renew your contract.’ I texted Vince (McMahon), and he texted back. Everyone was respectful about it. It’s a bummer.

“They are keeping the door open, both Vince and Johnny [John Laurinaitis] said they’ll keep the door open, but that’s usually what companies say. I do feel if I ever went back, it would make it more special. If WWE ever asked me to do something, it would be that much more special,” she said. “There’s nothing I can do, I wish I could stay longer. WWE doesn’t want to re-sign me. It’s not my decision. I don’t want anyone to think it’s my decision to walk away.”

