Mick Foley believes former United States President Donald Trump should be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Today seems like a good day to remove Donald Trump from the #WWEHOF — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 16, 2022

Foley was seemingly reacting to Thursday’s hearing on the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol, which focused on then-Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to comply with Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 United States elections. During the hearing, Pence’s aides testified that his refusal “never wavered” under immense pressure from Trump and that he was targeted during the January 6 riots. Following the hearing, the congressional panel led by Bennie Thompson accused Trump of an attempted coup to remain in power.

Former WWE Superstar Tatanka, meanwhile, disagreed with Foley’s take, as seen below.

18 mths later & still speaking of #DonaldTrump 🤔 Meanwhile 8 of 10 people say our country is heading in the wrong direction. What a mess the @JoeBiden Administration has created for every day #Americans Families missing a meal due to the high cost of living but let's talk Trump! — Tatanka (@NativeTatanka) June 17, 2022

This isn’t the first instance of Foley imploring WWE to remove Trump from its Hall of Fame. Soon after pro-Trump protestors stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, Foley sent out the following tweet directed at WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Hey Vince – how about throwing this sorry son of a b---h out of our Hall of Fame?@VinceMcMahon — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 6, 2021

Incidentally, Foley and Trump were both inducted together into the WWE Hall of Fame, as part of the class of 2013. While Foley was inducted by longtime rival and friend Terry Funk, Trump was inducted into the celebrity wing by Vince McMahon.

