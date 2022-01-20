Baseball legend Pete Rose has stepped inside the squared circle on multiple occasions, dating back to 1998. His appearances at WrestleMania during the end of the 20th century and never-ending feud with Kane was enough to get the long-time Cincinnati Red inducted as the first member of the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Speaking with The Whole Story Podcast, Rose admitted his involvement in pro wrestling began with the money, but he quickly fell in love with the squared circle culture.

“It’s strictly a retired baseball player getting a gig, and that gig paid $50K, to do WrestleMania,” Rose said. “Let me tell you something about WrestleMania, and I say this constantly, I have never met a wrestler that wasn’t a good guy backstage. Big Show, Undertaker, Stone Cold, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan… they’re all great guys behind the scenes. I love the wrestlers. They’re entertainers. They understand they got a good gig going.”

Pete Rose’s last appearance for WWE came in the lead-up to WrestleMania 26 in 2010, where he served as a guest host of Monday Night RAW. There, he would do everything in his power to keep Kane out of his sights, but the devil’s favorite demon still got his hands on his old enemy by the show’s conclusion.

Even though that last appearance came over a decade ago, Rose admits he does still keep up with the product on a fairly regular basis.

“I watch them a couple times a week now,” Rose said.

As for his favorite performers, Pete Rose pointed to one of the most decorated women’s superstar of all time as who he most enjoys rooting for.

“I root for Charlotte,” Rose said. “Ric Flair’s my buddy though. He’s a funny dude. He don’t give me a ‘woo,’ he gives me a ‘woo! woo!’ (laughs).”

