MTV reality TV star "Snooki" Nicole Polizzi has expressed interest in getting back in a WWE ring.

A fan tweeted a video of highlights from Snooki's WWE appearances this week and she responded, noting that she'd like to step back in the ring now that she's gotten in better shape.

She wrote, "LOL [weary face emoji] now that I've gained muscle, i wanna see my ass back in the ring [eyes emoji]"

One fan responded to that tweet and said she'd be the only person who wants to see her return to the ring for WWE.

Snooki responded, "I beg to differ, sir."

Another fan wrote that he may have been the only pro wrestling fan to cheer Snooki because he was a fan of MTV's Jersey Shore.

"Omg i love you! Appreciate you [folded hands emoji]," Snooki wrote back.

Snooki presented the WWE Slammy Award for Best Ring Gear of the Year earlier today. The award went to The New Day. One fan re-tweeted WWE's announcement on her being a presenter from earlier in the week, and pointed to how the comments were turned off the announcement. Snooki acknowledged that she wasn't the most popular Celebrity Superstar.

She responded, "Lmao i was probably getting death threats [woman shrugging emoji]"

Snooki did not tease a possible WWE return during today's Slammy Awards appearance, but stranger things have happened in the world of pro wrestling. Snooki appeared on the March 14, 2011 RAW in a segment with John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler and Vickie Guerrero, which ended with her slapping Vickie. She later brawled with Layla and Michelle McCool. She returned to RAW two weeks later and introduced WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to the Ker which led to the six-person tag team match at WrestleMania 27. That match saw Snooki, Morrison and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defeat Ziggler and LayCool with Vickie in their corner. She later won a 2011 Slammy Award for A-Lister of the Year, and appeared as a Guest Host that same year.

You can see Snooki's related tweets below:

