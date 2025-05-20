WWE NXT Results 5/20 - Zaria Collides With Kelani Jordan, Josh Briggs Squares Off With Shawn Spears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on May 20, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Zaria and Kelani Jordan will both be returning to action tonight as they go head-to-head with one another. Not only did Zaria and Jordan square off on the May 6 episode of "NXT" with the former emerging victorious over the latter, but Jordan has also made it clear that she wants another shot at Zaria's ally Sol Ruca's Women's North American Championship.

Over the past few months, Josh Briggs has been teaming with Pro Wrestling NOAH star Yoshiki Inamura. However on May 6, Inamura told Briggs that his time in "NXT" had come to an end seeing as his excursion to the USA from Japan was over. Feeling lost, Briggs was subsequently approached by The Culling who had some choice words for him. Following such, Briggs looks to let his frustrations out and seek some retribution when he goes head-to-head with The Culling's Shawn Spears.

Sean Legacy will be competing in his first ever match on "NXT" programming as he collides with Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Je'Von Evans in a Triple Threat Match. The three men all competed in a 25 Man Number One Contenders Battle Royal for Oba Femi's NXT Championship on May 6, which was ultimately won by No Quarter Catch Crew member Myles Borne.

Additionally, OTM's Lucien Price and Bronco Nima will be competing in their first televised match on "NXT" programming as they take on Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors of Chase U. Trick Williams and TNA star Joe Hendry will also be performing a rap and playing the guitar respectively for the "NXT "Universe days before they collide in the ring for the TNA World Championship at "NXT" Battleground this coming Sunday.