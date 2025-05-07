Myles Borne Shocks World, Earns WWE NXT Title Shot At Battleground

No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne outlasted 24 other men from "WWE NXT," "WWE EVOLVE," "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats," and TNA to shock the world and earn a shot at Oba Femi and the NXT Championship at Battleground Tampa. Borne eliminated both Ethan Page and Shawn Spears at once to become number one contender to the championship on Tuesday's episode of "NXT."

The field of competitors included a surprise return by TNA's Elijah, formerly Elias in WWE, Ridge Holland, Sean Legacy from "EVOLVE," Wes Lee, Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, Lexis King, and more. Trick Williams was also involved in the battle royal, but was eliminated by Elijah after TNA Champion Joe Hendry came out to distract him and continue their ongoing feud. Before Williams, Shiloh Hill from "LFG" scored the first eliminations by sending Chris Island, also from "LFG," and Lexis King over the top rope.

Je'Von Evans, Page, Spears, and Borne were the final four in the match. Spears and Page teamed up to eliminate "The Young OG" before Page attempted to eliminate the leader of "The Culling." Spears hung on to the ropes and Borne hit Page with a kick, sending him over the top rope and he took Spears down with him. NQCC came out to celebrate with Borne, but Dempsey didn't join Borne, Wren Sinclair, and Heights in the ring.