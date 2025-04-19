Stacks Lorenzo Betrays The Family, Hands Win To DarkState At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo turned on Tony D'Angelo to cost The Family their match against Dark State at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver.

After weeks of skirmishes and coming up short-handed in attempts at retribution against the outfit of Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and Cutler James, D'Angelo sought to settle things faction-to-faction on Saturday alongside Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino. Much of the early goings was characterized by Dark State's dominance and ability to isolate the individual members of The Family; specifically with Crusifino after Lennox thrust him into the exposed steel underneath the ring. However, D'Angelo and Lorenzo would fight back into the bout working through the strain seen between them in recent weeks.

A key turning point in the match saw Lorenzo tell D'Angelo he had an idea, producing two crowbars and attempting to use them on Dark State. However, D'Angelo threw his weapon away and scolded Lorenzo for going against what he wanted. As "Stacks" wrestled with the idea of dropping the crowbar or using it to betray "The Don," he was attacked from behind by Shugars. James then grabbed D'Angelo's crowbar and sought to use it on Lorenzo, only for the referee to prevent him from doing so while Lorenzo used his to take out Shugars behind the referee's back.

D'Angelo and Lorenzo came face-to-face once more, with the former pushing the latter away to land a spinebuster on the interfering James. Lorenzo ultimately chose to give the referee the crowbar, lulling D'Angelo into believing he wasn't going to turn on him. When "The Don" turned his back to finish things off, Lorenzo hit a kick below the belt before taking his leave, allowing Dark State to hit their finisher on D'Angelo to win the match.