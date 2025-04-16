Tony D'Angelo And Family Going To War With Darkstate At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

After a parking lot brawl that ended with police lights on "WWE NXT," a six-man tag match pitting the D'Angelo Family against Darkstate was announced for Stand & Deliver on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino will take on a combination of the new stable that includes Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars.

Darkstate attacked D'Angelo on a March episode of "NXT" and The Family took it upon themselves to find out more about the new faction and presented their findings to D'Angelo. Last week, Stacks arranged to meet Darkstate for a parking lot brawl, but didn't tell D'Angelo. On "NXT," the factions brawled both in the lot and inside the building until D'Angelo pulled up with the police, who he said was on their side.

D'Angelo questioned as to why "The Underboss" went over his head to arrange the brawl and messed up his plan, and he warned "Stacks" not to question him again. "The Don" said they're going to take care of Darkstate at Stand & Deliver and the match was made official later on in the night.