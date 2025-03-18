WWE NXT Results 3/18 - Trick Williams Faces Eddy Thorpe In NXT Underground Match, Six Person Mixed Tag Team Bout

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on March 18, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

The "NXT" Underground Match will be making its return, as Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe collide with one another when they look to put their issues to rest for good. Tensions between the two men date back to several weeks ago when Thorpe cost Williams a rematch for the NXT Championship, with Thorpe later gaining a victory over Williams in a Strap Match at "NXT" Vengeance Day on February 15. Things culminated two weeks ago when Thorpe challenged Williams to tonight's match following a quick victory Williams had scored over Kale Dixon via knockout, to which Williams didn't hesitate to accept.

Adriana Rizzo, Luca Crusifino, and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo of The Family will be joining forces to go head-to-head with The Culling's Izzi Dame, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen in a Six Person Mixed Tag Team Match. Tensions between the two factions have been on the rise since Dame turned her back on The Family to cost Tony D'Angelo the North American Championship on March 4 and helped Shawn Spears dethrone him as titleholder.

After retaining her Women's United States Championship against Michin in a Philadelphia Street Fight on the March 7 episode of "WWE SmackDown" thanks to some help from Alba Fyre, Chelsea Green will be putting her title on the line once again tonight as she defends against Sol Ruca. Ruca and her newfound ally Zaria previously secured a win against Green and her Secret Hervice member Piper Niven on the March 4 episode of "NXT".

Additionally, Ricky Saints will be returning to action tonight for the first time since he and Je'Von Evans defeated Wes Lee and Ethan Page on the February 25 episode of "NXT" as he takes on Ridge Holland.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre make their way down to the ring. Sol Ruca and Zaria follow.