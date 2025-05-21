WWE NXT Battleground Adds Women's NA Title And Six-Man Tag Matches To Lineup

Two more matches were added to the "WWE NXT" Battleground card on Sunday, including a Women's North American Championship match. After weeks of fighting for a shot at Sol Ruca, Kelani Jordan defeated her tag team partner, Zaria, on Tuesday's episode to earn her shot at the premium live event. The match will be Ruca's first televised title defense since winning the championship in a ladder match at Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend.

A six-man tag team match was also added. The Culling's Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen, and Niko Vance will take on the NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Ledger and Tank Walker, alongside Josh Briggs. The match was made after Spears and Briggs faced off, but Izzi Dame interfered in the match and clocked Briggs while Jensen distracted the referee. Spears rolled up Briggs for the win and The Culling continued to beat him down after the match before the tag team champions came to his aid.

Three other title matches are set for Battleground, including an NXT Championship match where Oba Femi will defend against Myles Borne. NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer will defend against Jordynne Grace and Ricky Saints will take on Ethan Page for the North American title. The TNA Championship will also be defended for the first time on an "NXT" premium live event when Joe Hendry and Trick Williams square off.