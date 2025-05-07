Jordynne Grace Heading To WWE NXT Battleground For Women's Title Shot

Fresh off her successful title defenses on "WWE NXT" and "NXT" Stand & Deliver, NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer asserted that she was ready for her next one. After a hard-fought number one contender's match this week, we now know the identity of her upcoming challenger.

In the main event of "NXT," Jordynne Grace battled Giulia for a title shot against Vaquer at the "NXT" Battleground premium live event. As expected, "The Juggernaut" utilized her strength to wear down the Joshi standout. Still, Giulia remained resilient with timely counters, including one that turned a Northern Lights Suplex into a DDT, and a fighting spirit that allowed her to bounce back from a Michinoku Driver and a superplex. In the end, though, it wasn't enough to withstand the back fists and Grace Driver that came shortly after to secure Grace the win.

Following her victory, Grace stared off with Vaquer in the ring as "NXT" went off the air. Vaquer claimed the NXT Women's Championship in a title-for-title match against Giulia back at "NXT" Roadblock. In the weeks following, she retained it over the likes of Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Roxanne Perez, the former three of whom collided with "La Primera" all at once at Stand & Deliver.

"NXT" Battleground will emanate from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida on May 25, with Joe Hendry also defending his TNA World Championship against Trick Williams. Elsewhere, No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship. This comes after Borne shocked the world and outlasted 24 other men in a battle royal.