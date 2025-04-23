Stephanie Vaquer Retains WWE NXT Women's Title To Close WrestleMania Weekend

Stephanie Vaquer is still "WWE NXT" Women's Champion after successfully defending her gold against "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez on Tuesday. Vaquer scored the victory even after defending her title on Saturday at Stand & Deliver and making her "WWE Raw" debut on Monday. Vaquer's main roster debut against WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY was interrupted by Perez, who got the "NXT" champion disqualified.

The women battled back and forth until Perez couldn't dodge the Devil's Kiss. Perez hit a hurricanrana and turned it into a crossface and had Vaquer in the hold in the middle of the ring. The champion tried to get to the ropes, but Perez kicked off the bottom to get the champion back to the center of the canvas. Vaquer was able to break the submission and the women traded multiple pinfalls. Vaquer countered a Pop Rox and hit a dragon screw of her own in the corner, followed by a package backbreaker for the victory.

Following her win, Giulia's music hit and she came out to stare down Vaquer from the ramp. Jordynne Grace was also seen from the crowd looking on at the champion. Vaquer defeated both women, as well as Jaida Parker, in the Stand & Deliver fatal four-way on Saturday.