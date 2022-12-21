WWE NXT Star Edris Enofé Seemingly Gets Wrestling Logo Tattooed On His Chest

"WWE NXT" star Edris Enofé has apparently got a new tattoo that will be very recognizable to WWE fans. According to Enofé's Twitter account, the up-and-coming star was in the process of getting the WWE symbol inked on his chest. Captioning the video of himself revealing the unfinished WWE logo on his body, Enofé wrote, "NEW CHEST TAT‼️ One thing about me is, I'm dedicated to this brand @WWE, Now, Then, Forever #WWE #WWENXT." However, in later posts, Enofé was reluctant to show off the finished job and seemingly regretted his decision.

In an interview with the USA Network, Enofé discussed the inspiration behind getting the WWE-inspired tattoo. "Honestly, it was spur of the moment," Enofé said. "I will eventually be the face of this brand and I felt this was the best way to represent it. WWE has changed my life, and this is my way of saying thank you — by becoming an ambassador for the rest of my life ... When I said I regretted it, I regretted not getting it sooner. I also plan on getting an 'NXT' tattoo on my neck for my birthday."

Enofé made his debut for WWE on the November 19, 2021, episode of "205 Live" by defeating his current tag team partner Malik Blade. He would make his "NXT" debut later that month, losing to former "NXT" North American Champion Solo Sikoa, who now performs on WWE's main roster with The Bloodline stable. Enofé qualified for the men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Malik Blade in January 2022, reaching the semi-final before losing to Nash Carter and Wes Lee of MSK. Enofé's most recent televised match saw him and Blade lose to Cedric Alexander and Mustafa on the December 15 episode of "WWE Main Event."