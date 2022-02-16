The Creed Brothers are the winners of the 2022 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day event saw Brutus Creed and Julius Creed defeat MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter in the tournament finals.

The Creed Brothers will now receive a title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium at a later date. They will also have their name added to the Dusty Cup trophy.

Below are the complete brackets for the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic:

FIRST ROUND

* MSK defeated Jacket Time

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Legado del Fantasma

* The Creed Brothers defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Chase University

SEMI-FINALS

* MSK defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* The Creed Brothers defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans

FINALS

* The Creed Brothers defeated MSK.

The 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin next Tuesday night on NXT.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s finals at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

