* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against Kay Lee Ray in a commercial-free bout

* Vengeance Day Championship Summit between Santos Escobar and NXT Champion Bron Breakker

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Sarray vs. Dakota Kai

* LA Knight vs. Sanga

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: MSK vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

