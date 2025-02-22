WWE NXT Star Who's Been Out With Injury Announces He's Medically Cleared To Return

"WWE NXT" star Edris Enofe has revealed on social media that he's cleared to return to the ring, after a six-month absence from WWE.

The 31-year-old star, who has been a part of WWE since 2021, announced on social media that he's medically cleared, adding a new photo of himself with the post, which included the hashtag "EOE" or Epitome of Excellence.

Enofe has been out of action since August 2024, with WWE revealing that he had to undergo surgery on his shoulder. His last match was against Kale Dixon on "NXT Level Up," and he was later written off television after being attacked by Brooks Jensen with a chair.

Enofe's former tag team partner, Malik Blade, also suffered an injury when he tore his ACL and meniscus, requiring surgery. Blade is currently out of action as well.

"NXT" has been getting a few stars back from injury in recent weeks, with Je'Von Evans returning after a brief spell on the sidelines due to a jaw injury, while Thea Hail also made her return after a six-month absence at a live event earlier in the month. Former NXT Champion Ethan Page, though, recently broke his nose, however, he still appeared on this week's show.