WWE NXT Star Returns To Action At Live Event After Nearly Six Months Without A Match

After six months away from televised "WWE NXT" programming, Thea Hail made her in-ring return against Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne at an "NXT" house show last night in Lakeland, Florida. A fan who attended the event captured images of Hail's return and posted them on X (formerly known as Twitter). Jayne initially called out Stephanie Vaquer for a singles match and was confronted by the "NXT" General Manager Ava, who informed her that Hail would be her opponent instead. Jayne ultimately won the match.

Before last night's match, Hail's most recent wrestling appearance was at a house show on August 23, where she and her Chase U partner Riley Osborne successfully defeated Robert Stone and Stevie Turner in mixed tag-team action. Hail's latest in-ring on-screen appearance occurred during the 2024 "NXT" Great American Bash, where she challenged the then NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez for the title. Although unsuccessful in her third attempt, she faced more significant issues when Chase U disbanded and permanently closed its doors on the November 19 episode of "NXT." Since then, she and Osborne have been absent from televised "NXT" programming.

Recently, fellow Chase U "MVP" Duke Hudson announced his release from WWE. Hail commented on his departure via Instagram, expressing gratitude for his guidance throughout her journey in WWE. Hail signed with WWE in 2022 and has not yet captured gold.