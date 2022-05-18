During tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, high school senior Thea Hail announced in a vignette that she has signed with WWE.

Hail noted in the below video, that she will be graduating from high school next week and her goal is to take over the NXT Women’s Division.

WWE will allow her to train at the WWE Performance Center while she attends college.

Hail made her WWE debut on the April 8 episode of NXT Level Up. She has since wrestled three more times on NXT Level Up, most recently in a match against Elektra Lopez.

Before signing with WWE, Thea Hail wrestled two matches on AEW Dark as Nikita Knight.

let’s get after it hail yeah!! https://t.co/kUCcJ1dnYV — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) May 18, 2022

