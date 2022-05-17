Welcome to WrestlingINC.com’s WWE NXT 2.0 Viewing Party! Our live coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below!

Here’s what’s in store for tonight:

Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Cameron Grimes & Solo Sikoa

Creed Brothers vs. Viking Raiders

Women’s Breakout Tournament Continues

Live Coverage

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]