WWE NXT Star Who Hasn't Wrestled In Months Was Reportedly Released In January

"WWE NXT's" Chase University is officially no more after one of its members was released following the dissolution of the stable in storyline last year.

According to "Fightful Select," Chase U's "MVP" Duke Hudson was released in January. Chase U disbanded, separating Hudson from Andre Chase, Thea Hail, and Riley Osborne, back on "NXT" on November 19, when Chase lost a match to Ridge Holland with the school's future on the line.

"Fightful" has reported that Hudson last wrestled on a "NXT" house show in November. The outlet was not given a reason by WWE for the release and no further information was immediately available. Since the dissolution of Chase U, Chase has been featured on "NXT," but Hail, Osbourne, and Hudson have all been absent from television.

Chase last wrestled on "NXT" TV alongside Hank and Tank, before walking out on the team and their match, still rattled from losing his faction, in December. Osborne last wrestled at a "NXT" house show in January, while Hail has not seen action in the ring since August 2024.

Hudson has continued to post from his verified Instagram account over the last few months. He's shared photos from a trip to Australia, as well as Christmas photos, one including Hail and Chase. His profile bio still states he is an Australian WWE star and former NXT Tag Team Champion. The last post on his X (formerly Twitter) account was a re-post of Chase's match alongside Hank and Tank.