WWE NXT's Andre Chase Reflects On Demise Of Chase U

Chase University has closed its doors, and will be offering degrees no longer. Its founder, Andre Chase, battled Ridge Holland on November 19's "WWE NXT" with the stipulation that Chase U would disband if Chase lost, which is exactly what happened. Now Chase, along with former University alumni Riley Osbourne, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail, must pocket their academic credits and find something else to do in "NXT." On X, Chase posted a heartfelt statement on the team's breakup. "And I guess that's the TEACHABLE MOMENT," his post began. "You guys never needed me. I was the one who always needed y'all. Thank you for everything. I wouldn't be here without you." Chase then tagged the other members and posted an accompanying photo of them posing in the ring.

And I guess that's the TEACHABLE MOMENT... You guys never needed me. I was the one who always needed y'all. Thank you for everything. I wouldn't be here without you. 🙌🏼@theahail_wwe @sixftfiiiiive @Turbo_JoshTerry #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BIgPBByLlE — Andre Chase | twitch.tv/ChaseUniversity (@AndreChaseWWE) November 20, 2024

Chase first introduced the Chase University gimmick on the September 21, 2021 episode of "NXT." Initially a heel faction, the group organically became fan-favorites over time. Before their rivalry began, Holland was awarded a full scholarship to Chase U, with he and Chase winning the NXT Tag Team Championship together. However, at No Mercy, Holland betrayed his alma mater, attacking Chase after they lost the titles to Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Chase took a month and a half off to sell the injuries, returning on October 15's "NXT" to reignite the feud. The two battled in an Ambulance Match at Halloween Havoc, which Chase lost.

Following his fateful loss to Holland on November 19's "NXT," Chase not only conceded his academic institution, he lost a future shot at the NXT Championship. Holland is now next in line for Trick Williams' title.