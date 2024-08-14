Video: WWE's Chase U Celebrates After Winning NXT Tag Team Titles

Chase U's Andre Chase and Ridge Holland recently faced Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship, and came off with a massive win. This notably marks Chase's second title reign in the promotion, and Holland's first ever run with championship gold. Right after the match, the two were asked about the emotions they were likely experiencing following their milestone.

"I can't put it into words," Holland said. He then pointed out that he once believed nobody had faith in Chase U, and thanked his fellow stablemates. "I said nobody would give us a second chance. The amount of BS that I've been through — that we've been through — to get to this point? Guys? I can't thank you enough." The leader of the stable then chimed in, reiterating Holland's feelings. "A lot of people didn't believe in us. A lot of people didn't believe that Ridge Holland was who I said he was. Who I knew he was." Chase then turned to Holland and praised him. "Ridge, if ain't nobody told you? I'm damn proud of you, and I'm happy. I'm happy to be NXT Tag Team Champions with a partner like you!"

Only time will tell what the next step for Chase, Holland, and the rest of Chase U will be, but having championship gold in the stable again definitely gives them a measure of legitimacy on the roster. "WWE NXT" is undoubtedly filled with many hungry tag teams that will go after the new champions, so their next rivalry will probably begin sooner rather than later.