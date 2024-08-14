Chase U Regain Tag Team Titles In WWE NXT Main Event

Chase U are once again NXT Tag Team Champions, but this time, it's Ridge Holland holding the gold alongside Andre Chase, defeating Axiom and Nathan Frazer in the main event of "WWE NXT." Last week, Holland announced to Chase U that they would be getting a championship shot, firing up Hudson, but Holland clarified it would be he who would be getting the shot alongside Chase. Axiom and Frazer had not been seeing eye-to-eye in recent weeks, with both men accusing each other of not being 100 percent focused on their tag team championships.

Advertisement

Axiom and Chase started off the match, but Frazer tagged in not soon after. He hit two dives to Chase to the outside, with Axiom hitting one to Holland on the other side of the ring. Both teams pulled off impressed double-team maneuvers, including one where Chase stomped on Axiom's back while Holland held him up, then Axiom was slammed to the mat. Axiom and Frazer almost had another miscommunication where Axiom almost kicked his partner, but Frazer caught it before it connected.

Holland and Chase hit a double-team backstabber to Frazer, but he kicked out. Axiom hit a super Spanish fly to Holland, and Frazer looked to follow it up with Phoenix Splash, but Chase knocked him off the top rope. Holland was able to hit a cradle DDT and pin Axiom for the victory. Chase U students rushed the ring alongside Thea Hail, Riley Osbourne, and Hudson following the win, and red and white confetti fell everywhere as the show went off the air.

Advertisement