Roxanne Perez Retains WWE NXT Women's Title At Great American Bash

For the third time in her career, Thea Hail challenged for the NXT Women's Championship on "WWE NXT" television. Unfortunately for Hail, the third time was not the charm.

On night one of the 2024 "NXT" Great American Bash, Roxanne Perez defended her NXT Women's Championship against Hail in the show's main event. In honor of this special occasion, Hail was accompanied by a quartet of Chase U members, namely Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Ridge Holland, and Riley Osborne. Despite the added support in Hail's corner, Perez seemed unfazed.

In the match's closing moments, Perez trapped Hail inside the crossface submission, which Hail almost escaped via rope-break. Rather than letting Hail grab ahold of the ring ropes, though, Perez dragged her back to the center of the mat, setting the stage for her to then nail Hail with a Pop Rox for the win. With this victory, Perez marks her sixth successful televised title defense in her second reign with the NXT Women's Championship.

Perez's current title run began with a win over Lyra Valkyria at the 2024 "NXT" Stand & Deliver premium live event. Since then, "The Prodigy" has defeated the likes of Lola Vice, Tatum Paxley, Valkyria (again), TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, and main roster stars Chelsea Green and Natalya.

Elsewhere on the Great American Bash, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre (Unholy Union) successfully defended their titles against the duo of Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, both of whom represent the Meta-Four faction.