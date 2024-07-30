WWE NXT: The Great American Bash Week One Live Coverage 7/30 - Three Titles On The Line, Joe Hendry Performs

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT": The Great American Bash Week One on July 30, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Roxanne Perez will be defending the NXT Women's Championship against Thea Hail of Chase U. Looking to get back on Chase U's good side, Ridge Holland secured the match for Hail tonight from "NXT" General Manager Ava a few weeks ago. Since then, things have only grown increasingly tense between Hail and Perez, with Perez being vocal about feeling like Hail is not on her level.

After throwing out the challenge last week, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will be challenging The Unholy Union for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Not only will this be Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn's first time ever defending the title since dethroning Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at WWE Clash At The Castle on June 15, but the winner of tonight's match will put the title on the line this coming Friday on "WWE SmackDown" against Cargill and Belair.

Tony D'Angelo will be putting the NXT Heritage Cup on the line for the first time since the July 9 edition of "NXT" as he defends against Tavion Heights. Heights and the rest of No Quarter Catch Crew enlisted the help of D'Angelo and The Family handle former member Damon Kemp, and Wren Sinclair has been using her knowledge of the event to try to become part of No Quarter Catch Crew

Additionally, TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry has a special performance in store for the "NXT" Universe. Hendry has appeared on "NXT" a handful of times over the course of the past few weeks, having encountered fellow Scottish competitors Gallus within that time. The issues between Lola Vice, Karmen Petrovic, Sol Ruca, Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and Fallon Henley will also come to a culmination tonight when the former three women square off with the latter three women in a Six Woman Tag Team Match.

We are live! The show kicks off with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger outside of the Performance Center on a mission to become the hosts of The Great American Bash.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Meta-Four make their way down to the ring. The Unholy Union follows.