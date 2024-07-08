Roxanne Perez Retains WWE NXT Women's Title At Heatwave, Lola Vice Strong In Defeat

Roxanne Perez scraped her way to victory to retain her NXT Women's Championship over Lola Vice at "WWE NXT" Heatwave. The challenger had the champion dead to rights towards the end of the physical bout, but found a hand injury sustained during the bout her downfall as she couldn't connect with a final spinning backfist for victory. When all was said and done, it took five Pop-Roxx finishers to keep Vice down for the count, even kicking out after one delivered through the announcer's table.

The rest of the match itself saw Perez and Vice trade stiff shots and offense, the former leaning into her vicious side while the latter found success with her signature kicks and punches. Vice sustained a hand injury when an attempted spinning backfist on the outside found only the ring post, but she managed to retain her advantage over the champion, landing several kicks before setting up Perez for the finish. Vice going for the backfist again, Perez telegraphed it and checked the injured hand, seizing the opportunity to hit her finisher for a close near-fall. Four more later, and she had finally put Vice down after 13 minutes.