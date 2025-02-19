WWE NXT Star Ethan Page Says He Has A Broken Nose

There are fewer things more common in the history of professional wrestler than a wrestler working through some pain, or even an injury. "WWE NXT" star "All Ego" Ethan Page has become the latest to prove that point, while also using it to score some points over some ungrateful fans.

Taking to X on Wednesday morning, the former NXT Champion sought to reaffirm his dedication to WWE and "NXT," despite claims otherwise from certain fans. And to show proof of his dedication, Page posted a photo of himself with a strip over his nose, revealing he had suffered a broken nose, but has continued to work through it "with no break in my schedule." And according to Page, it's a good thing he has, as he claimed everyone knew "NXT wouldn't have been the same without me last night."

How could @WWE fans ever question my commitment ? A broken nose, with no break in my schedule. We all know #WWENXT just wouldn't have been the same without me last night 🙂👈 pic.twitter.com/nKe8MiccyH — "All Ego" Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) February 19, 2025

Page didn't disclose when he suffered his broken nose, though his statement would seem to suggest the injury occurred some time ago. "All Ego" has only had two matches over the last few weeks, the first occurring on January 28, when he defeated Cedric Alexander in Alexander's last WWE match before being released. Most recently, Page was in action at NXT Vengeance Day against rival Je'Von Evans, with Page managing to defeat the 20-year-old upstart, despite being busted open.

Unfortunately for Page, Evans still has his sights on him, as the two got into a brawl this past Tuesday evening. To make matters more difficult, Page also has to deal with former AEW enemy Ricky Saints, aka Ricky Starks, who officially signed his "NXT" contract last night. Shortly after, it was announced that Saints and Evans would wrestle Page and Wes Lee, who confronted Starks prior to his contract signing, in tag team action next week.