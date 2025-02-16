Ethan Page Gets Busted Open But Picks Up WWE NXT Vengeance Day Win Over Je'Von Evans

Je'Von Evans had better odds of coming out victorious at WWE NXT Vengeance Day than his previous two premium live event matches, both of which involved numerous competitors. In his first PLE singles bout, however, Evans again came up short, falling to Ethan Page in a match that saw "All Ego" emerge bloody but victorious.

The match was the culmination (at least so far) of the feud between Page and Evans, which began when Page attempted to "take Evans' smile" — not the most surprising development on a show booked by Shawn Michaels. A kayfabe injury to Evans' jaw was a key element in the feud and thus it was a key element of the match, with Evans making a big show of donning a mouthguard during his entrance. At one point, Page started heavily bleeding from his nose following an Evans cutter on the apron, but he was able to continue wrestling to the finish, which saw Page counter another cutter attempt with a punch to Evans' injured jaw. Page then hit the Twisted Grin to get the three count and take Evans to an 0-3 PLE record.

Whether Page's feud with Evans continues through Stand & Deliver in April remains to be seen, especially given the potential (kayfabe) career implications of Page's jaw punch, which poetically sent the mouthguard flying. Page also now has to consider how he'll react to the arrival of his fellow ex-AEW star Ricky Starks, who signs his "NXT" contract on Tuesday's episode.