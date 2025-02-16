Ricky Starks Says He's Watching Vengeance Day, Will Sign WWE NXT Contract On Tuesday

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion turned newest "WWE NXT" signee Ricky Starks may or may not appear on the Vengeance Day premium live event currently ongoing as of this writing, but we know one thing: He wants you to think he won't be there. Shortly before the event began, Starks posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he claimed to be watching Saturday night's PLE as a spectator — but promised an appearance on Tuesday's episode of "NXT."

"The hottest free agent shocked the world last week when I appeared on 'NXT,'" Starks said, removing a pair of sunglasses. "And tonight it's Vengeance Day, and I'm gonna be watching on Peacock. And I know you probably are wondering 'What's next?' Well, I got the answers for you. This Tuesday, live on 'NXT' in the middle of that ring, I'm gonna be signing my official 'NXT' contract. And then you're gonna have the absolute truth, from the man himself."

#VengeanceDay is LIVE tonight and I'll be tuned in but I also know there are some questions that need to be answered...#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/B4N4COQZRE — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) February 15, 2025

Starks arrived in "NXT" almost immediately after finally being released from his AEW contract following a prolonged standoff with the promotion that first put him on national TV. He once again failed to refer to himself by a ring name in the social media promo, though he did hit the signature pose familiar to AEW fans.